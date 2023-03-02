Sunny Deol celebrates sons Karan and Rajveer with adorable pictures

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

Superstar Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer is all set to make his Bollywood debut and the doting father along with his elder son Karan Deol surprised the new kid on the block with a visit to the sets of his upcoming movie.

It’s known to all that the Deol's share a great bond and are quite vocal about their love for each other. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared two adorable photos from the visit and captioned them, “Me and my kids.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Karan too shared the photos on his social media. A Polaroid with the three Deols in one frame, he captioned the photos, “Bonding Time! Visiting Rajveer at his shoot ".

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Meanwhile, Rajveer will be seen as the lead in Rajashree Films’ upcoming drama and clearly his father and elder brother are making sure to guide and motivate him in his first project. Sunny and Karan visited Rajveer in Thailand and the trio were seen spending some quality time together.

#Karan Deol #Rajveer Deol #sunny deol