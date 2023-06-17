 Sunny Deol dances to his iconic 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' at son Karan's sangeet : The Tribune India

Sunny Deol dances to his iconic 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' at son Karan's sangeet

Sunny Deol dances to his iconic 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' at son Karan's sangeet

Screen grab from the video getting viral on social media.



IANS

Mumbai, June 17

It was a night full of fun, frolic and lots of dancing at actor Karan Deol's sangeet and his father, actor Sunny Deol put on his dancing shoes as he performed on his iconic track 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from the blockbuster film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

For the performance, he dressed up as his character Tara Singh from the film in a grey kurta, patiala pyjama, brown blazer and black shoes. He also sported a brown turban.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, where he posted the video of the star's performance.

The 66-year-old actor's son Karan is set to tie the knot with his fiance Drisha Acharya on June 18. The sangeet took place on Friday night and had the Deol family in attendance.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. He was later seen in 'Velle' and will next be seen in 'Apne 2'.

Sunny will next be seen in 'Gadar 2' with his co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will release in theatres on August 11.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

2
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

3
Punjab

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

4
Comment NOUS INDICA

Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride

5
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

6
Nation

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

7
Sports

'Absolutely mind-blowing': 12-year-old English boy takes double hat-trick in an over

8
Punjab

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

9
Nation

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

10
Nation

Nehru's name dropped, NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Rajasthan records heavy rain

Heavy rain in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy

The meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert f...

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

The incident takes place at the around 8.30 pm when two arme...

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...


Cities

View All

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Chandigarh: Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended in Chandigarh

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary Rajan Kashyap released

Chandigarh Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara