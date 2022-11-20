Sunny Deol & Dulquer Salmaan starrer Chup announces its OTT premiere

ZEE5 has announced the world digital premiere of Chup: Revenge of The Artist. The R Balki directorial movie stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in significant roles. Premiering on November 25, 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the movie will also feature Pooja Bhatt and Saranya Ponvannan in supporting roles and will also witness Amitabh Bachchan essaying a special cameo. A tribute to Guru Dutt, Chup: Revenge of The Artist chronicles a story of a psychopath killer targeting film critics. The film is a fast-paced thriller that raises many questions on the ethics of criticism.

Sunny Deol shares, “Essaying the character of IG Arvind Mathur was a terrific experience. It was more like solving a jigsaw puzzle. I urge the audience to watch the film. It will leave you wide eyed with the deception and suspense.”