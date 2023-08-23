Sunny Deol gets emotional as Gadar enters Rs 400 crore club

ANI

Mumbai, August 23

Actor Sunny Deol got emotional as his recent release ‘Gadar 2’ entered the Rs 400 crore club. The actor on Wednesday posted a video on social media.

Sunny could not keep calm to express his feeling recorded a video while sitting in a flight. He took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love.

In the video, Sunny said “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all. As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, “Sunny Paaji Thank You too also for giving us a all time blockbuster movie we fan's are very happy. Paaji you are looking tired take some rest. Waheguru Ji bless you.”

“Great gesture PAAJI..1st time seeing an actor thanking audience after the success of the movie,” another commented.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film ‘Gadar’ which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

#Mumbai #Social Media #Sunny Deol