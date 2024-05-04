 Sunny Deol opens up on ‘recognition’ for his family : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
Sunny Deol opens up on ‘recognition’ for his family


IANS

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has opened up on the recognition the Deols are finally getting. In an upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, will be the special guests. Following their blockbuster year on the big screen, the Deols are basking in the unprecedented love and applause from their fans The show airs every Saturday on Netflix.

#Bollywood #Sunny Deol


