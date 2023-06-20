 Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher pose with legend Dharmendra, fans call it a 'priceless picture' : The Tribune India

Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher pose with legend Dharmendra, fans call it a 'priceless picture'

The picture has won the hearts of netizens who say feel 'this era will never come back'

Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra and Aamir Khan at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception. Instagram/anupampkher



ANI

Mumbai, June 20

The wedding reception of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol saw the reunion of stalwarts of Indian cinema.

From Shatrughan Sinha to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh Singh and Deepika Padukone, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya's function.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped a priceless picture from the post-wedding function. In the image, Kher is seen posing with Dharmendra, Sunny, Salman and Aamir.

While Aamir wore a beige shirt with a pair of blue jeans, the others were in formal suits.

Sharing the image, Kher reminisced about working in the 90s.

"Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed..... Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol," Kher captioned the post.

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The image garnered loads of likes and comments.

"All are Indian cinema Legends," a social media user commented.

"Loved and extremely glad to see three Legendary Actors, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol and Aamir khan all three in one frame came to bless the newly married couple Handsome Karan and Sweet and Pretty darishya Deol Don and Daughter-in-law of Sunny Deol Ji," another one wrote.

Karan and Drisha tied the knot on Sunday at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

Sharing pictures from the D-Day, Karan wrote, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us." Sunny also expressed happiness about his son embarking on a new journey.

"Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless!#HappiestFather," he wrote on Instagram.

Karan's uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol also shared pictures from the wedding festivities on their respective social media handles.

#aamir khan #anupam kher #Dharmendra #salman khan #sunny deol

