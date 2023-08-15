Sunny Deol says 'tomorrow, we fall in love' as he shares Rajveer Deol, Paloma's 'Dono' track teaser

ANI

Mumbai, August 15

Actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the title track of his son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma's upcoming film 'Dono'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the post and captioned it, "And tomorrow, we fall in love! #Dono, title track out tomorrow."

'Dono', produced by Rajshri and Jio Studio is directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma.

With its clutter-breaking teaser, the film showcases an innocent love story dealing with urban issues of romance and relationships. Rajshri's Maine Pyaar Kiya had the same vibe in 1989. It gave the unforgettable Suman as Bhagyashree and made Salman Khan everyone's Prem.

Prem and Suman, the OGs of Rajshri romance, joined forces to release Dono's title track on August 16th.

Salman Khan's iconic character, Prem, was created in 1989 with his first association with Rajshri. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, who was a debutante at the time.

Bhagyashree, who was making her film debut opposite Salman, was royalty herself.

Now, Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish S. Barjatya, is poised to carry on his father's legacy 33 years later. 'Dono' is Rajshri's celebration film as it celebrates its 76th anniversary on August 15th.

Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, proudly launching new talent in all genres of film and it is collaborating with Jio Studios on its 59th film production, Dono.

Â The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Sunny's recently released action drama film 'Gadar 2' received massive responses from the audience.

The film has minted Rs 173.58 crores in just 4 days.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

