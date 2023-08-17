'Lai na photo': Sunny Deol seen scolding selfie-seeking fan at airport; video goes viral

PTI

Mumbai, August 17

Actor-politician Sunny Deol on Thursday made headlines after a video of the Bollywood star surfaced online, showing him purportedly getting angry with a fan who was trying to click a picture with him.

In the video, doing the rounds of X, formerly Twitter, Deol is seen making his way out of an airport when a fan comes close to the actor and attempts to click a selfie.

People should stop hounding Bollywood stars! Just let them be.

When the fan took time to capture the photo, a visibly annoyed "Gadar 2" star tells him in Punjabi: "Lai na photo (take the photo)".

The clip comes two days after another video showed Deol, who is the BJP MP from Gurdaspur, getting annoyed after a couple of female fans tried to touch him while trying to click a photo with him.

Several users criticised the actor on X for his behaviour with the fans with a few attributing it to the success of his latest movie "Gadar 2".

"Watch the tone of Sunny Deol. 'Lai na photo'! People should stop hounding Bollywood stars! Just let them be. Not worth the time or energy," wrote a user.

Another person tweeted, "Sunny Deol bhai, tere me kis baat ka ghamand hai? saalo baad ek movie chali hai, thoda humble hoja."

There were few voices in Deol's defence as well. "Some are sharing his video of getting angry on fans for selfies & some are sharing his video saying 'don't touch me'. On both the counts, Sunny Deol is right & carry the right of his privacy. Just coz he is humble, you can't hound him for selfies, hugs & anything (sic)," a user said.

Another person said the actor looked "harassed" in the video.

"People are criticising Sunny Deol for his “Oye lain na photo” outburst but I think, despite all the flaws that celebrities have, sometimes they are treated unfairly. He is already looking harassed. He looks very tired. Despite that, he stops and allows the person to take the selfie," the tweet read.

Deol's "Gadar 2" released on August 11 and has turned out to be a blockbuster, with reported earnings of Rs 261.35 crore at the domestic box office.

The Anil Sharma directorial is a sequel to Deol's 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", in which the actor played the iconic role of Tara Singh.

