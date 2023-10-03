Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 3

Aamir Khan has unveiled his next production venture, 'Lahore 1947', marking the 17th project under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP). The film will feature Sunny Deol in the lead role and will be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

Aamir Khan made the announcement on Instagram through AKP's official page, expressing his excitement about the collaboration. He said, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors, Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings."

This project marks the first-time collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, both of whom have previously worked individually with Rajkumar Santoshi on successful projects. Sunny Deol delivered blockbuster hits under Santoshi's direction, including 'Ghayal', 'Ghatak', and 'Damini'.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi previously created a cult classic with the comedy film 'Andaz Apna Apna', making their reunion a highly anticipated event in the Indian film industry.

While details about the film's plot are yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting this star-studded collaboration, which promises to bring together talent and experience from different facets of the industry, creating high expectations for another memorable cinematic journey.

