Sunny Deol to star in Gopichand Malineni’s ‘biggest action film’

Mumbai, June 20
Bollywood star Sunny Deol will be starring in filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming directorial, which is being tagged as the “biggest action film of the country”.
The production banner Mythri Movie Makers on Thursday took to X and announced the film, tentatively titled ‘SDGM’.
“Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial and @peoplemediafcy,” the post read.
The shoot will begin soon for the film.
The post further read: “MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman @RishiPunjabi5 @artkolla.”
Sunny shared the announcement on his Instagram handle with the same caption.
Gopichand Malineni, who primarily works in Telugu cinema, made his directorial debut in 2010 with the action comedy film ‘Don Seenu’. He has since directed films such as ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Balupu’, ‘Pandaga Chesko’, ‘Winner’, and ‘Krack’.
Sunny was last seen in the mega-blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’. He will next appear in ‘Lahore 1947’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which also stars Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal.
Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions for Santoshi’s directorial, a periodic film.
