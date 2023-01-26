Sunny Deol wields a hammer in first poster of ‘Gadar 2’

PTI

Mumbai, January 26

The makers of ‘Gadar 2’ on the occasion of Republic Day unveiled the first look of Sunny Deol, one of its lead stars in the upcoming romantic period action drama.

A sequel of the superhit 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, the movie will also see other original stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, has directed the follow-up which is produced by Zee Studios.

The first poster of the film shows Deol as the muscular Tara Singh wielding a big hammer amid destruction, with the tagline 'Hindustan Zindabad'.

Sharma said the team is "thrilled" to launch the first poster of ‘Gadar 2’.

“‘Gadar - Ek Prem Katha’ isn't my film but it's a people's film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story," the director said in a statement.

The first movie followed the love story of Tara Singh (Deol), an Indian Sikh man, and Sakina (Patel), a Pakistani Muslim woman, during the turbulent times of Partition.

For Deol, ‘Gadar - Ek Prem Katha’ has been an eminent part of both his personal and professional life.

‘Gadar 2’ will hit the screens on August 11.