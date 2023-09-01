Sunny Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pics

ANI

Mumbai, September 1

Actor Sunny Deol on Friday extended heartfelt wishes to his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a couple of adorable pictures which he captioned, “Mama happy birthday love you”, followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

In the pictures, the ‘Gadar 2’ actor could be seen hugging his mother and kissing her on her forehead.

Soon after Sunny dropped the pictures, his fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

“Wish you very happy birthday," a fan commented.

Another wrote, “Happy Birthday Mam."

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny, Dharmendra also has a son Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Sunny Deol