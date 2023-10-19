 Sunny Deol's 66th birthday celebration with Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
Sunny Deol's 66th birthday celebration with Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer

The Deols are a happy lot as the celebrate Sunny Deol’s birthday

Sunny Deol's family shares unseen pictures of the actor. Instagram/aapkadharam, aapkadharmendra, iambobbydeol. imkarandeol, the_rajveer_deol



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 19

It's a specal day for Deols as their shining star Sunny Deol turns 66. Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny's sons Karan and Rajveer, all joined forces to shower their heartfelt birthday wishes on the iconic actor Sunny Deol as he celebrated his 66th birthday in a grand style on a sunny Mumbai day.

Dharmendra, an avid social media enthusiast, took to Instagram to convey his fatherly affection for Sunny. In a touching video shared on his Instagram Stories, we witness Dharmendra and Sunny seated side by side, tightly holding hands. Dharmendra sported a stylish printed shirt and a black bucket hat, while Sunny opted for a comfortable grey sweatshirt complemented by a matching hat. Dharmendra's voice resonates in the video as he lovingly says, "Thank you, Sunny... I truly cherished this journey with you. Take care. There are joyful days ahead. Love you."

In response, Sunny reciprocates his affection with the words, "Love you too."

Here's the video that Dharmedra shared on his Instagram Stories:

The veteran actor celebrated his son with another video, which had some special stills of him with Sunny Deol. Take a look:

Karan Deol, the elder son of Sunny, took to Instagram to unveil a series of rare and heartwarming pictures that captured unforgettable moments with his father. The photos paint a vivid picture of Karan as a groom with Sunny by his side, a candid father-son snapshot likely taken during a cherished vacation, and an image of the two donning matching black outfits. Karan's heartfelt caption reads, "Happiest Birthday Dad!!! Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Bobby Deol, a celebrated actor and the younger brother of Sunny, added to the chorus of love by sprinkling red heart emojis in the comment section of Karan's post. The bond of brotherhood was evident as he took to Instagram to share candid pictures that captured the two brothers joyfully dancing together. His caption reads, "Love you bhaiya! Happy birthday."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Rajveer Deol, Sunny's younger son, also had a special message to share on his Instagram. He posted a happy picture with Sunny and wrote: "Happy Birthday DAD! May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you."

Arjun Rampal joined the celebration with his wishes on Bobby Deol's post, saying, "Happy Birthday Sunny sir. All the happiness."

Rahul Dev couldn't resist adding his warm wishes, exclaiming, "Waah!! Happy happy birthday to him! Vaddi jhappie."

Sunny's journey in the world of cinema began in 1983 with his captivating debut in the romantic drama 'Betaab', a cinematic masterpiece penned by the talented Javed Akhtar and skillfully directed by Rahul Rawail. Alongside him, the film starred the enchanting Amrita Singh.

Sunny Deol, basking in the glory of the recent success of 'Gadar 2', has an exciting lineup of projects, including 'Baap', 'Lahore 1947', and 'Soorya', promising more cinematic brilliance in the years to come.

