Sunny Deol's day is made, it's a hug from son Rajveer that has done the magic

ANI
New Delhi, September 17
Actor Sunny Deol dropped an adorable picture with his son Rajveer on Saturday, on social media.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Ghayal' actor treated fans with a new family picture.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "What does a father needs, just a hug from his son once a day. #happiness." In the picture, the father-son duo was seen twinning black and grey outfits. Sunny's son Rajveer was seen giving his father a tight hug while sitting on the ground.
At the backdrop, there is a waterfall.
As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's friends and family chimed into the comment section.
Sunny's brother Bobby Deol reacted with heart emojis.
One of the users wrote, "Awwww....best dad son picture."
Check it ou:
View this post on Instagram
Rajveer is Sunny Deol's younger son. Earlier in 2019, the 'Gadar' actor's elder son Karan Deol had made his Bollywood romantic-drama film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' opposite Sahher Bambba. With Rajveer, filmmaker Suraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya is also venturing into Indian cinema with the untitled directorial project.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be seen in 'Chup: Revenge of the artist' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 23. 'Chup' is directed by R Balki and also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt.The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.
He is also coming up with 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'. Sunny also has 'Soorya' in his kitty. Reportedly, the film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph'. In April, he unveiled his look from the film in which he was seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts.
