Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, it'll be a box-office battle on August 11

Mumbai, June 9
This August 11 fans will be spoilt for choice: three different movies of three different genres will be releasing on the same date with three different big stars.
The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' headlined by Akshay Kumar will battle it out at the box office.
The Anil Sharma-helmed 'Gadar 2' is the sequel of the massive 2001 hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film revolves around patriotism and love for family, and is slated for an August 11 release.
'OMG 2', a sequel of 'OMG: Oh My God', the 2012 comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, is being helmed by Amit Rai, and features Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik in the lead roles. The film revolves around the education system in the country and is also slated for an August 11 release.
'Animal' sees the returns of Sandeep Vanga Reddy, of 'Kabir Singh' 'Arjun Reddy' fame, in the director's chair. It star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The film is a noir gangster film, which also revolves around the family succession drama. And despite rumours flying around about a delay in the release of the film, it is slated to hit the screens on August 11.
Patriotic drama, comic caper, gangster thriller -- it is quite a choice for the audience on August 11, but the big question is who will be the one laughing all the way to the bank. Will Akshay finally break his box-office jinx? Can Sunny reprise the success of the original 'Gadar'? And, is Ranbir set to continue his honeymoon with the audience?
Interestingly, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' clashed with Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan', and despite both being period dramas, the two films did incredibly well at the box office.
