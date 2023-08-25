 Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at New Parliament Building : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at New Parliament Building

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at New Parliament Building

The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at New Parliament Building


ANI

New Delhi, August 25

Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ recently caused a tsunami at the box office as the film has now entered Rs 400 crore club.

The makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film in the New Parliament House, New Delhi for the Lok Sabha members.

The first screening of ‘Gadar 2’ started today at 11 am and will continue for three days. There will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building.

It’s the first time ever that a film will be screened for the Lok Sabha members and that itself is another huge accomplishment for the team of ‘Gadar 2’. Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

‘Gadar 2’ is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Trade analyst has predicted that Gadar 2 is sure to challenge the domestic box office collections of Pathaan and Baahubali 2. While Pathaan stands as the highest domestic grosser at Rs 543.05 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime domestic collection is Rs 510.99.

As the film minted Rs 400 crore, Sunny took to Instagram and expressed his joy.

Sharing a video in which he is seen expressing his gratitude to the audience, Sunny said, "Thank you everyone that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go further.

"It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you," the 65-year-old said with tears of joy in his eyes. On Thursday, the film minted Rs 8.40 crores which took the total India collection to Rs 419.10 crore.

#Ameesha Patel #Sunny Deol

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

4
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

5
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

6
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

7
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

9
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

10
Nation

Andhra Pradesh devotee offers Rs 100 crore cheque at temple, had only Rs 17 in bank account

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

Manipur Ethnic Violence: SC transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers trial of 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Victims and witnesses in these cases will be at liberty to g...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters, seeks action taken on drugs

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang accuses BJP of trying ...

India, China offer different views on Modi-Xi conversation in Johannesburg

India, China offer different views on Modi-Xi conversation in Johannesburg

Beijing downplays eastern Ladakh border standoff saying the ...

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and ro...


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

National Smart City Award: Chandigarh ranked number one in Union Territory category

National Smart City Awards: Chandigarh ranked number one in Union Territory category

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

About 70 students taken ill after consuming mid-day meal in Delhi government school

PM degree row: SC refuses to entertain Kejriwal’s plea against High Court order in defamation case filed by Gujarat University

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Ludhiana girl shot dead by friend in US; family waits for her body

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT