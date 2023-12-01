Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 1

In a resounding display of brotherly pride, Bollywood icon Sunny Deol took to Instagram to applaud his "little brother" Bobby Deol for his standout performance in 'Animal,' also featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Sunny shared a series of emotional pictures with Bobby, expressing, "My little brother has shaken the world. All guns firing success to #Animal."

Responding with heartfelt emotion, Bobby Deol conveyed, "You are my life, love you the most," showcasing the deep bond between the brothers.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, 'Animal' boasts a stellar cast, including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. Notably, the film holds the distinction of being one of the longest Indian films, with a runtime of 201 minutes.

The narrative of 'Animal' intricately weaves a tale of the complex relationship between business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh. Following a tragic event in Balbir's life, Ranvijay embarks on a journey of vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque, pledging unwavering loyalty to his family, setting the stage for a gripping gang war.

Bobby Deol, portraying the enigmatic antagonist, has garnered attention since the release of the film's teaser, with his powerful presence leaving a lasting impact on the audience. The film's intense trailer, showcasing a gripping fight sequence between Bobby and Ranbir Kapoor, further heightened anticipation for the movie.

Bobby Deol's career resurgence, marked by impactful roles in films like 'Race 3,' 'Class of '83,' 'Aashram,' and 'Love Hostel,' has solidified his position as a versatile and celebrated actor in the industry.

'Animal' adds another feather to his cap, affirming his prowess in delivering compelling performances. As audiences shower praise on Bobby's portrayal, the film continues to captivate viewers with its intense narrative and powerhouse performances.

#Bollywood #Instagram #Ranbir Kapoor #Sunny Deol