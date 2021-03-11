Sunny Deol's look in Soorya is about earthy shades, deep thoughts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is in Jaipur busy shooting for his next titled 'Soorya', a hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph'.

The actor took to Instagram to share his look from the upcoming film.

In the picture Sunny is sporting a heavy beard and has his hair combed back. Sitting on a staircase, dressed in an earthy coloured cotton shirt paired with grey pants and brown sandals, he looks in deep thought. Describing Soorya, he wrote, "He had all the happiness, but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But Soorya found a purpose...."

Take a look at the post:

The film will be directed by M. Padmakumar, who helmed the original one too. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Sunny also has 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2' in the pipeline.

