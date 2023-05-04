Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tie the knot with long-time girlfriend in June?

Mumbai, May 4
Karan Deol, the newbie actor son of Bollywood actor-director Sunny Deol, is set to tie the knot with his long-time partner.
Karan, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', directed by his father, got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, in a close-knit ceremony.
Reportedly, the couple are now making their new status official with a marriage ceremony next month. As per Pinkvilla, Karan's fiancee is not from the film fraternity and the details about her remain a mystery as she's a very private person.
Here's a picture of the couple doing rounds on social media:
On Valentine's Day this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman. It remains unclear if she was his fiancee.
On the work front, Karan will be seen soon in 'Apne 2', which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
