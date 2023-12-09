Sunny Kaushal shares special wish for his 'Paaji and Parjaiji'

ANI

Mumbai, December 9

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today and the couple received a special wish from Sunny Kaushal.

Taking to the Instagram story, Sunny shared a throwback picture of his Paaji and Parjaiji from their mehndi ceremony.

He captioned the post, "Happy 2nd to Paaji and Parjaiji..May you guys always keep dancing to each other's tunes @vickykaushal02 @katrinakaif. Love you guys."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny earlier this year came up with the film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', which focuses on a flight attendant (Yami Gautam) who gets tricked by her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal) and is made to smuggle diamonds. They decide to steal the diamonds instead but their heist goes wrong when their flight gets hijacked.

In the film, fans saw Sunny in a completely different avatar. He will be next seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Katrina, on the other hand, is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'.'Tiger 3' has minted an estimated Rs 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments -- 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' -- the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

The film was released in theatres on December 1.

#Instagram #Katrina Kaif #Vicky Kaushal