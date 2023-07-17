Sunny Kaushal’s special birthday wish for Katrina Kaif Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia and more attend Kanika Dhillon’s housewarming party

Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, shared a lovely birthday wish for Katrina Kaif on social media. Sunny dropped an adorable picture with Katrina and wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest person in my [email protected] Lots of love and big, tight hugs.”
Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Sharvari also shared a picture with the Ek Tha Tiger actress; she wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Kat!! @katrinakaif, I love you lots.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP
The meeting coincides with NDA meeting convened on July 18 i...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...