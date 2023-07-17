Sunny Kaushal’s special birthday wish for Katrina Kaif Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia and more attend Kanika Dhillon’s housewarming party

ANI

Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, shared a lovely birthday wish for Katrina Kaif on social media. Sunny dropped an adorable picture with Katrina and wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest person in my [email protected] Lots of love and big, tight hugs.”

Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Sharvari also shared a picture with the Ek Tha Tiger actress; she wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Kat!! @katrinakaif, I love you lots.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas.

