Sunny Kaushal's special wish for Katrina Kaif: "Happy birthday to the coolest person"

ANI

Mumbai, July 16

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram stories to share a lovely birthday wish for Katrina Kaif.

Sunny dropped an adorable picture with Katrina and wrote a sweet message for her.

Calling her the 'coolest person' of his life, he mentioned, 'Happy birthday to the coolest person in my [email protected] Lots of love and big tight hug'.

Sunny's rumored girlfriend and actress Sharvari also shared a picture with the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor, she wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday Kat!! @katrinakaif love you lotsss."

Katrina, who is celebrating her birthday today, flew out of Mumbai and the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.

Sunny shares a special bond with Vicky and Katrina. In one of the pictures shared by Katrina on her Instagram handle, he can be seen taking blessings from her. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

