Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber reach Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganpati

Mumbai, September 22
Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber visited Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai to seek blessing from Lord Ganpati.
The couple looked stunning wearing traditional attires. Sunny wore a lovely suit with a dupatta over her head, while Daniel opted for a kurta.
Earlier, she took to her Instagram handle to share Ganesh Chaturthi's wishes for her fans. She shared an adorable family pic and wrote in the caption, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!! May Lord Ganesha bless us all with good health and happiness. Love the Webers!! @dirrty99 Asher, Nisha, & Noah." Here's the family picture:
The couple have three children. They welcomed twins, Noah and Asher through surrogacy while they adopted their baby girl, Nisha.
On the work front, Sunny has been part of several movies including 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Ragini MMS 2', among others.
Recently, she was seen in 'Kennedy', helmed by Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.
The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 'Kennedy' received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It was selected as the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM).
