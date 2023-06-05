Sunny Leone enjoys 'beach time'

ANI

Sunny Leone is having a fun time in the Maldives. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a video in which she is seen striking poses amidst azure blue waters. She captioned the post, “Beach time!!”

She raised the glam quotient with her hot look in a green bikini with oversized sunglasses as she flaunted light makeup look.

In other pictures, Jism 2 actor showcased how she was welcomed by the hotel staff. She wore a black and white printed co-ord set in the video which she captioned, “Such a nice welcome to @brenniakottefaru.”

Recently, Sunny visited Cannes for the premiere of her film Kennedy at the prestigious film festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat.