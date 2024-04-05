Sunny Leone heads to Muscat for shooting of her upcoming untitled film

Actress Sunny Leone, who was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Kennedy, is joining forces with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film. The actress is heading to Muscat to start shooting for the same. The project marks Sunny’s second collaboration with Prabhudeva. The two previously collaborated for a song in a movie titled Petta Rap. However, the audience will get to witness Sunny and Himesh Reshammiya share the screen space for the first time.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 15th edition of the popular dating show Splitsvilla.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...