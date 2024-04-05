Sunny Leone heads to Muscat for shooting of her upcoming untitled film

IANS

Actress Sunny Leone, who was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Kennedy, is joining forces with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film. The actress is heading to Muscat to start shooting for the same. The project marks Sunny’s second collaboration with Prabhudeva. The two previously collaborated for a song in a movie titled Petta Rap. However, the audience will get to witness Sunny and Himesh Reshammiya share the screen space for the first time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 15th edition of the popular dating show Splitsvilla.

