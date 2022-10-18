Sunny Leone is not afraid to learn new things, she is dabbling in different languages

Chennai, October 18
Actress Sunny Leone, who has three films releasing in three different languages in a span of two months, says that good content has no barriers and that language is never a hurdle.
While the actress's Kannada film 'Champion' has already hit screens, the actress has a Telugu mass entertainer 'Ginna', opposite Vishnu Manchu, releasing on October 21.
Here's a glimpse at one of the songs of Ginna:
That's not all, her Tamil film 'Oh My Ghost' is all set for a November release. What's more, the actress is currently in Goa shooting for the next season of the popular reality show 'Splitsvilla' in Hindi.
Earlier in the year, Leone featured in a web series in Hindi, titled 'Anamika'.
As the concept of pan-India films intensifies and the audience is fast lapping up south content, Leone, who had taken the leap of faith a while ago, has a first mover advantage in tapping into the core south market.
Talking about it, the actress says, "I have always believed that good content has no barriers and language is never a hurdle. I have always wanted to try new things. And it so worked out that this month, my Kannada film 'Champion' released. Later this month, my film with Vishnu Manchu - 'Ginna' - which is a massive Telugu movie, releases. Next month, my horror comedy made in Tamil 'Oh My Ghost' will release.
"I am never afraid to learn new things. It is crucial to make sure that I never stop trying to be versatile and show my range as an actor. It enables me to culturally learn different aspects of our diverse country and connect with a whole new audience." IANS
