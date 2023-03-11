Sunny Leone is super excited as she begins her US tour

Mumbai, March 11

Actress Sunny Leone is set for an elaborate US Tour starting on Saturday. The tour will see NRI fans of the actress. As per her current schedule, Sunny will be making public appearances in Austin on March 11, in Dallas on March 12, in Houston on March 17 and 18 followed by Chicago on March 19.

Here's a video of Sunny Leone promoting her US tour:

With the current venues already booked out, the organisers are looking at adding a few more cities.

Talking about the tour, Sunny said: "Being in the US has always been a joy for me. I get to interact with very different sorts of people on these tours." She further mentioned: "The US also has a diverse culture so I get to meet people from different walks of life. It is endearing to see the kind of love they shower on me. It humbles me, it pumps me to work harder."

Sunny, who started her film journey in India after appearing in the season 5 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', is known for her dance and work in films such as 'Hate Story 2', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Raees'.

IANS

