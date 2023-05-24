Sunny Leone on Cannes premiere: Can’t take this one away from me

Cannes, May 24
Sunny Leone knows the significance of being in a film that premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, and it's an experience no one can take from her, the film star said on Wednesday, ahead of the sold-out midnight screening of the Indian movie “Kennedy”.
Loves this look so much that I wanted to share more photos of day 3 press for #kennedy @Festival_Cannes— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 24, 2023
Thanks Mike for taking such nice photos. You are so sweet. @GettyImages
.
.#SunnyLeone #SunnyLeoneAtCannes #KennedyAtCannes #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/fbNt3AxOGY
Once one of the top adult film stars in the United States, Leone was on India's version of the reality television show "Big Brother" before she moved into film, a background that led to perceptions of her that she has had to fight against.
"At the end of the day, you're human and it's not a great feeling. But I understand their point of view as well. I come with a certain amount of baggage and it's hard to change people's perceptions," she said in an interview with Reuters.
"That's why 'Kennedy' means so much. And that's why - sorry, this is where I cry - and that's why having this film accepted here (at Cannes) is one of the most amazing things," said Leone.
"It's like, you can't say anything bad about this. You can't take this one away from me," the Canadian-born actor said.
"Kennedy," directed by Anurag Kashyap, follows a former police officer, played by Rahul Bhat, who is thought to be long dead while still operating for the corrupt system.
Kashyap, one of Bollywood's most influential filmmakers, has presented films at Cannes before in special screenings, including 2012's "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Ugly" in 2013.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration
Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...
When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes
In February 2019, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the cent...
All you need to know about ‘Sengol’, the historical sceptre, to be installed in new Parliament building
The sceptre was received by first prime minister Jawaharlal ...
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...
Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways
In a tweet, Chaudhry says he has decided to take a break fro...