Sunny Leone pens adorable birthday wish for director Anurag Kashyap

ANI
Mumbai, September 10
Actor Sunny Leone on Sunday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her film Kennedy’s director Anurag Kashyap.
Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a picture which she captioned, “Happy Birthday to the man who actually changed the course of my life!! I hope your day is full of love and light! Love you from the bottom of my heart!!”
In the picture, Sunny could be seen giving a kiss to Anurag on his cheeks. The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director on the other hand could be seen smiling.
Helmed by Kashyap, 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.
The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
‘Kennedy’ received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.
It was selected as the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
Earlier, Kashyap had said, “I am delighted that ‘Kennedy’ is the closing film at IFFM. It’s the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they’ll like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now.”
