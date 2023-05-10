Sunny Leone releases new still of Kennedy

Sunny Leone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kennedy, which also marks her first collaboration with director Anurag Kashyap, at the Cannes Film Festival. Sunny Leone recently released a new still from the film with the caption, “2 weeks to go!”
Kennedy is the only Indian film selected by the esteemed jury for a midnight screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
