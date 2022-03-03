Sunny Leone-starrer series announces its release date

Bringing alive an edgy, engrossing, and entertaining spy thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt, MX Player will stream Sunny Leone-starrer Anamika starting March 10.
This 8-episode action series highlights the chase of an intelligent agent who has gone rogue. Anamika is a woman who suffers from amnesia and has no memory of her life except for the fact that three years back Dr Prasant saved her from a fatal accident, gave her a place in his home and heart as well as a name!
Finding no answers to her forgotten past Anamika finally decides to move on with her life and marry the doctor. It’s time for Anamika to fight her past but as she solves one riddle after another, it’s clear that this is the beginning of their end. The show also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh and Ayaz Khan in key roles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues
Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...
Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today
Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...