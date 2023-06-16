Sunny Leone to appear on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2, it’s like homecoming for her

ANI
Mumbai, June 16
Finally, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' is returning for the second season. This season is making waves and has the nation abuzz ever since its announcement. Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is all set to appear on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2.
She shared this video on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared her excitement and said in a statement, "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!"
The actress who started her journey in Bollywood post her entry in 'Bigg Boss Season 5' back in 2011 has fascinated the audience with her acting and dance moves.
If reporters to be believed she is going to be one of the panellist on the show's premiere.
Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming from June 17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...
Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar
Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...
Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...
Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara
The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...