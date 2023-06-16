Sunny Leone to appear on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2, it’s like homecoming for her

ANI

Mumbai, June 16

Finally, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' is returning for the second season. This season is making waves and has the nation abuzz ever since its announcement. Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is all set to appear on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2.

She shared this video on Instagram:

Speaking on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared her excitement and said in a statement, "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!"

The actress who started her journey in Bollywood post her entry in 'Bigg Boss Season 5' back in 2011 has fascinated the audience with her acting and dance moves.

If reporters to be believed she is going to be one of the panellist on the show's premiere.

Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming from June 17.

