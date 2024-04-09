Sunny Leone’s anniversary pledge to hubby: ‘Promised to be together in good and bad times’

Mumbai, April 9
Actress and model Sunny Leone on Tuesday penned a sweet anniversary note, as she has marked 13 years of marital bliss with Daniel Weber.
Sunny, who has a fandom of 55.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a throwback wedding picture. The snap shows Sunny wearing a red heavily embroidered bridal outfit, while Daniel wears a golden sherwani. The picture is clicked at a gurdwara.
View this post on Instagram
It is captioned: “We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love @dirty99 Happy Anniversary!”
In July 2017, the couple adopted their first child from Latur, Maharashtra, a baby girl named Nisha. They announced the birth of their twin boys -- Asher and Noah, born through surrogacy in March 2018.
On the professional front, she has the Malayalam film ‘Rangeela’ in the pipeline.
