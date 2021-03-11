Watch: Sunny Leone's birthday gift to self 'I dream of Sunny' is a treat to her fans

Buying these utility NFTs gives access to the actress' private discord server.

Watch: Sunny Leone's birthday gift to self 'I dream of Sunny' is a treat to her fans

Sunny Leone launches 'I Dream of Sunny' NFT on her birthday. Instagram/ sunnyleone

Mumbai, May 13

Actress Sunny Leone has turned 41 on Friday and to treat herself and her fans she has joined hands with HeyHey, an online celeb-engagement platform, as a technology partner for her first-of-its-kind product combining NFTs, AI, fan verse, and more.

On her birthday, Sunny launched the 'I Dream of Sunny' fan verse owned by Suncity media and Enterprises.

'I Dream of Sunny' is a never-seen-before product that combines NFTs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), fan verse, gaming, lucky draw, winning combination and other similar terms - all rolled into one and minted on the polygon network.

Sunny Leone shared a motion poster on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Talking about the new venture, Sunny said, "I wanted to mark my birthday by launching something which is unique and something which hasn't been done before. I decided to enter the world of NFT through utilities and gaming because I felt this would help me maintain my connection with my fans better while giving them a unique and fun game at the same time.

In order to be a part of this unique offering from the actress, it is important to purchase NFT cards first, made available on the 'I Dream of Sunny' website from May 13 onwards.

Watch this video of Sunny Leone explaining I Dream of Sunny:

Buying these utility NFTs gives access to the actress' private discord server.

She added: "The concept of a fan verse appealed to me the most and that's how my team and I decided to create this world where people could connect with me through the game. I am looking forward to my fans obtaining NFT cards and taking part in the weekly game that will be conducted on my private discord server. I will be announcing it on my Instagram handle and other platforms as well weekly to make sure we maximise our reach. I am looking forward to this exciting new world and like always, want this to be a success." There are four different NFT card variants in the categories which are Silver, Gold, Platinum and Joker which assist in playing the game, and each card comes with bonus features, which will give access to Sunny directly.

They can be in the form of an interaction with Sunny on Zoom, on Instagram Lives, shout-outs from the actress, an opportunity to have coffee or even skydiving with her in Dubai.

Buying the NFT cards is the first step towards being eligible to indulge in the world of 'I Dream of Sunny' gamification.

Commenting on the partnership, Caleb Franklin - Founder & CEO - HeyHey Global, mentioned, "While the NFT industry is rapidly growing, it has also opened a gateway to fan verses and new forms of interactions between celebrities and their fans. Sunny's collaboration with HeyHey for the 'I Dream of Sunny' fan verse is a testament to how celebrities are seeking ways to empower their fan bases with personalised experiences via new-age tech like Web3."

Additionally, Sunny Leone and HeyHey! will leverage the deep expertise of Polygon Studios. The Polygon Studios team will support with a suite of services such as technical solutions, game distribution, asset expansion, industry resources, branding, web3 game design and other aspects to promote the development of Leone's fan verse. IANS

#sunny leone

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

2
Trending

Indian Railways' new experimental baby berth leaves Internet divided

3
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

4
Jalandhar

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

5
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

6
Chandigarh

Punjab Housing Department blamed for allowing illegal structures in Chandigarh periphery

7
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pakistani song 'Pasoori'; fans from Pakistan send love

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan shares 'Dhaakad' trailer; Kangana Ranaut says 'I'll never say I'm alone in industry'

9
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

10
Nation

ITBP nursing leader chosen for Florence Nightingale Award

Don't Miss

View All
Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

Mohali grenade attack LIVE updates: Punjab police arrest main conspirator

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

Six persons arrested for providing logistic support to attac...

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian embassy to resume operations in Kyiv from May 17

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian embassy to resume operations in Kyiv from May 17

The embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13

Supreme Court refuses to entertain postponement of NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care

Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care

The examination is scheduled for May 21

4 Vaishno Devi pilgrims feared dead, over 20 injured as bus catches fire in Jammu’s Katra

4 Vaishno Devi pilgrims feared dead, over 20 injured as bus catches fire in Jammu's Katra

The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Katra to Jammu when it ca...

Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it

Supreme Court refuses to stop Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex survey

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana, however, agrees to hear a peti...

Cities

View All

Hotel digging work caves in walls of adjacent buildings in Amritsar

Hotel digging work caves in walls of adjacent buildings in Amritsar

No let-up in deaths due to drug abuse in Punjab's border districts

One should go for thalassaemia test before marriage, says Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi

Batala AAP MLA in verbal spat over traffic challan

Dinanagar: Out on bail, man back in jail for killing girl

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Summer vacation in Chandigarh government schools from May 23

Summer vacation in Chandigarh government schools from May 23

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

Four CBI SIs demanded Rs 1 cr from IT firm owner

Gunshots fired into air at housing society in Sector 82, Mohali

Punjab Housing Department blamed for allowing illegal structures in Chandigarh periphery

Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as 'bad character'

Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as 'bad character'

AAP demands MCD to raze ‘illegal constructions’ at Delhi BJP chief’s house, office by tomorrow

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka

Manish Sisodia urges Amit Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi sparks protest, AAP MLA detained

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes struggles for survival

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes in Jalandhar struggles for survival

Jalandhar: Primary students attending school in evening shift!

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

CM Bhagwant Mann's meeting with state school heads was mere eyewash: Sukhi

Demand for advancing date of paddy sowing gaining pace

Union Minister campaigns against drugs

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore who lost his son to drugs campaigns for their eradication

Rape case: Simarjit Bains’ aide beaten by victim at Police commissioner office

Smuggler held with 500-gm opium, Rs 1 lakh in Ludhiana

Residents of Samrala chowk protest mobile tower installation, block highway

Protest against Ludhiana MC over water scarcity

Patiala first district to launch ‘Future Tycoons: Start-up Challenge’ project

Patiala first district to launch ‘Future Tycoons: Start-up Challenge’ project

Central team in Patiala to assess cleanliness

Revisit power purchase agreements: Engineers to Punjab Government

Punjabi University non-teaching staff protest, allege bias in promotions

Patiala: Despite ban, youths continue to swim in canals