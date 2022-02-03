Sunny Leone's next is a wedding number titled 'Sharam Lihaaz'

IANS
Mumbai, February 3
Actress Sunny Leone is shooting for a wedding song titled 'Sharam Lihaaz', choreographed by Vishnu Deva, at a studio in Mumbai.
Sunny, who has been busy with the action sequences of her upcoming projects, found the opportunity of working on the song as something that takes off the stress of heavy duty action.
Talking about her work schedule, the actress said: "The last few months have been hectic in terms of work. And a lot of what I was doing involved kicking and punching because two of my next projects are actioners.
"It was thus so enjoyable to indulge in a bit of dance and fun on the sets of this song. We rehearsed for a day and then got straight into the groove. It's shaping up pretty well. I believe if you have fun at work, it shows."
Sunny has starred in four chartbuster numbers in the matter of a month. These tracks include 'Auntiyaan Dance Karengi', 'Machli', 'Dushtu Polapain' and 'Panghat'.
