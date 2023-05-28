Sunny Leone's special note for her 'life saver' husband Daniel Weber is sealed with a kiss

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

Sunny Leone made her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's action-thriller 'Kennedy'. While the entire team of Kennedy was in Cannes for the premiere of the film, Sunny had her husband Daniel Weber by her side during this special moment.

Sunny, who has been sharing regular updates with fans on Instagram, penned a gratitude note for her husband for being the 'life saver'. Along with this rather special note, she shared two videos in which the couple can be seen kissing while posing for photographs before they entered Grand Theatre Lumiere, where her film 'Kennedy' was screened in the midnight section.

In the note, she wrote, "God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!"

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Daniel response to Sunny's note goes: "You earned everything you have achieved!!!!! With or without me !!!! I love you!!!!! It's just the beginning!!!!"

Before these adorable videos, Sunny shared pictures with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat, posing on the red carpet at Cannes. She wrote in the caption, “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you, Anurag Kashyap, for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

'Kennedy' stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal, and marks Kashyap's return to the genre of neo-noir.

#Anurag Kashyap #Cannes #Daniel Weber #sunny leone