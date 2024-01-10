Sunny Leone’s Teri Laal Chunariya surges to #1 in just two days

Sunny Leone’s newest track Teri Laal Chunariya has been creating a buzz on YouTube since its debut. Featuring Pawan Singh alongside Sunny Leone, the song has garnered over an impressive 7 million views. The song has been trending at #1 within just two days of its release on January 7. The song is receiving acclaim for its infectious melody and lively rhythm.

Sung by Jyotica Tangri, created by the musical duo Javed-Mohsin, and choreographed by Adil Shaikh, the video is also admired for its stunning visuals and dance moves.

