 Superhero sequel 'Wakanda Forever' bests the first 'Black Panther' movie figure by $3 million : The Tribune India

Superhero sequel 'Wakanda Forever' bests the first 'Black Panther' movie figure by $3 million

The movie notches up $84 million on opening day in North America

Superhero sequel 'Wakanda Forever' bests the first 'Black Panther' movie figure by $3 million

A motion picture of Wakanda Forever. Instagram/marvel



Los Angeles, November 13

In a post-pandemic world, superhero movies seem to be the sole cinematic pieces that can pull the audience to theatres. Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' pretty much reaffirms this as it's reigning over the North American box office.

The superhero sequel earned $84 million from 4,396 locations on its opening day, reports Variety. Those figures includes $28 million in Thursday previews, which marked the 15th-highest preview gross in history and bested the first 'Black Panther' movie's figure by $3 million.

It is also the second biggest opening day of the year, behind the $90.4 million earned by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

According to Variety, estimates heading into the weekend suggested 'Wakanda Forever' could net a gross between $185 million and $200 million in its opening, though some competitors are now projecting that the film will fall shy of that range.

'Doctor Strange 2' has remained the biggest opening weekend of the year since it debuted with $187 million in May. Whether the 'Black Panther' sequel can surpass it by Monday, Marvel is once again in competition with itself for box office superlatives.

Variety further states that the arrival of the 'Black Panther' sequel represents a box office surge for a theatrical landscape that has been largely bereft of high-profile releases since the summer.

To put things in perspective, 'Wakanda Forever' will be the first movie since July's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to open above $100 million.

Even further, although the Warner Bros. release 'Black Adam' has drawn a substantial audience in recent weeks, 'Wakanda Forever' looks to outgross the DC entry within its first three days of release. That's how big a splash the film is making.

IANS

#Wakanda Forever

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

634 MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab

3
Nation

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

4
Punjab

Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

5
Haryana

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

6
World

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

7
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

8
Punjab

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

9
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster’s name crops up

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

Seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) anchors the ch...

Assembly polls: Record 75.6 per cent turnout in Himachal, may go up

Assembly polls: Record 75.6 per cent turnout in Himachal, may go up

Chief Electoral Officer says postal ballots are yet to be re...

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

Also orders a review of arm licences within the next three m...

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said authorities are contin...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Ropar illegal mining: Six members of Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee booked for ‘extortion’ from stone crusher owners

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

DU's 3rd cut-off for UG courses to be released today

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for mishap caused by pet animals from March 2023

‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Strike by employees of PRTC, Punjab Roadways leaves passengers stranded in Punjab, Chandigarh

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries