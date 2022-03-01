On Mahashivratri, superstar Chiranjeevi's first look of Bholaa Shankar unveiled; fans can’t keep calm

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will play Chiranjeevi's love interest in the film

On Mahashivratri, superstar Chiranjeevi's first look of Bholaa Shankar unveiled; fans can’t keep calm

Chiranjeevi in the first look of Bholaa Shankar. Twitter/@KChiruTweets

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, megastar Chiranjeevi's look poster from his much-hyped upcoming movie 'Bhola Shankar' has been released. The superstar treated his fans with the motion picture. The background is colourful, adding to the festivity of Chiranjeevi’s first look.

Looking uber-cool, the motion poster shows Chiranjeevi sitting on the bumper of a jeep. In his right hand, he is rotating a chain that has a pendant of Lord Shiva’s triden symbol at its end. The ‘Indra’ actor can been seen in his usual swag in this upcoming project as well.

Here’s Chiranjeevi’s tweet:

The makers too shared why they chose the occasion of Mahashivratri to release the first look of the actor from Telgu film Bholaa Shankar. Calling it Vibe of Bholaa, this is what they wrote, "On this Divine Shivaratri Day, Let the MEGA CELEBRATION Prevail with the #VIBEofBHOLAA. Here's MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar.”

‘Bholaa Shankar’ is the first time Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh has collaborated. In the film, Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will play Chiranjeevi’s love interest, while Keerthi Suresh will play the role of his sister.

'Bholaa Shankar' is mounted on a grand scale and it is produced by AK Sunkara in association with Creative Commercials. Mahati Swara Sagar is its music composer and Dudley is doing the cinematography. The dialogues are penned by Thirupathi Mamidala. The film will be released in theatres this year.

Having wrapped three shoot schedule, it is under currently being shot in Hyderabad and is expected to release in the second half of this year.

#Chiranjeevi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

2
Nation

What makes Ukraine a hotspot for Indian medical students

3
Haryana

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim brought back to Sunaria jail in Rohtak

4
Entertainment

Watch: Late actor Deep Sidhu's last song 'Lahore' is a poignant tale of Partition

5
Nation

In UP, it's a battle of Akhilesh Yadavs

6
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

7
Nation

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

8
Haryana

Haryana mayors, zila parishad chiefs to have say in ACRs of IAS, HCS officers

9
Nation

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

10
Punjab

Post UN vote, forced to hide our identity: Indian students in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
World

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

Top Stories

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

They have been advised to leave the city preferably by avail...

Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

Western-led sanctions on Russia mount

Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate cessation of violence, says all differences can only be bridged through honest dialogue

India calls for immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tir...

US expels 12 diplomats from Russia’s mission to UN, Moscow calls its hostile action

US expels 12 diplomats from Russia’s mission to UN, Moscow calls its hostile action

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassi...

Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Air India flight carrying 182 Indian nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touc...

Cities

View All

Parents slam govt for ‘lax approach’

Parents of students stuck in Ukraine slam Indian Govt for 'lax approach'

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Amritsar double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Mohali: Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

Ukraine: ‘No help’ for those on eastern side

Ukraine crisis: No food, water or safe passage for Indians, rue pupils

Indian students hopping trains, from one border to another in Ukraine

Jalandhar: 16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

Ludhiana: All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Patiala hospital study

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University