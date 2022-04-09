Superstar Singer takes over The Kapil Sharma Show

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome the judges, captains, contestants, and the host of Superstar Singer Season 2, which will premiere on Sony TV on April 23. Gracing the sets will be the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali, along with the captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Salman Ali, followed by contestants Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu and Pratyush Anand, and host Aditya Narayan.

The judges will talk about their achievements in the music industry and the contestants will croon some melodious tunes. Not only this, the captains will also be seen engaging in some fun banter with Kapil Sharma. Aditya Narayan, who became a dad recently, will talk about fatherhood.