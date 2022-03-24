Superstar Yash, makers invite fans to become a part of 'KGF' history

Even as the countdown for KGF Chapter 2’s release on April 14 has begun, the makers - Hombale Films are lining up an engaging fan activity leading up to the film’s release.
The sequel action entertainer will be showcasing superstar Yash aka Rocky in the action-entertainer, following the record breaking success of its predecessor.
The film’s makers have invited fans to become an integral part of the upcoming sequel’s publicity and promotion campaign by sharing their fan art of the film. “Never done before by an Indian film, KGF: Chapter 2 will be the first film in the country to make fan created art part of their marketing campaign by transforming them into hoardings and digital displays,” the makers say. —IANS
