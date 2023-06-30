Surf Girls Hawai’i premieres on July 18

Surf Girls Hawai’i, a four-part docu-series produced by Hello Sunshine in partnership with TOGETHXR, will premiere on July 18 on Prime Video. The official trailer and key art are available now.

Surf Girls Hawai’i follows the next generation of native Hawaiian female surfers as they compete to earn a coveted spot on the professional surfing world tour. This four-part docu-series offers behind-the-scenes access to five of the sport’s most exciting young stars—Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope—as they train, navigate family responsibilities, and compete against the highest-ranking surfers in the world to get to the top of the podium.

Surf Girls Hawai’i is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Sara Rea of Hello Sunshine; Reni Calister, Jessica Robertson, and Brett Bouttier of TOGETHXR, among others.