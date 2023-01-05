Sushant Rajput's Mumbai flat where he died finds new tenant after 3 years, to be rented for Rs 5 lakh per month

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 5

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment has found new tenants nearly three years after his passing away in 2020.

Rafique Merchant, a real-estate broker in Mumbai who runs a popular Instagram page, said that he was approached by the flat’s owner a few months ago.

Sea Facing Duplex 4BHK with a Terrace Mont Blanc

5 lakhs Rent

Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw — Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 9, 2022

Sushant Singh was found dead in the two-storey house on June 14, 2020.

Merchant also added that owing to the flat being vacant, interested tenants began to ask him about it. The flat will be rented out at Rs 5 lakh per month. The owner will also get a security deposit of Rs 30 lakh, which is equal to six months of rent.

Rafique told India Today, “We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while.”

The flat at Mont Blanc Apartments is a sea-facing duplex 4BHK, which is around 2,500 sq. feet and also has a terrace. It is located on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West. Sushant had moved into the apartment in December 2019, and was reportedly paying a monthly rent of Rs 4.51 lakh. He lived there with the then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.