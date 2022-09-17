Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, claims Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 17

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan has claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.

Mela co-star said sometimes ‘truths’ like these do not come out and he hoped that it is out soon.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Faisal Khan said, “I know that he (Sushant Singh Rajput) has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on the 14th of June, 2020.

After his death, the actor’s father had lodged an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

The CBI investigation on Sushant’s death is still underway. Sushant’s family and fans are waiting for the actor to get justice.

He also told Navbharat Times, “I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can’t take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn’t understand why. So that’s when I decided to leave home.”