Sushant Singh Rajput was my guru: Ankita Lokhande

Mumbai, September 2

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who had dated Sushant Singh Rajput, was left teary-eyed after a dance-based reality show paid an emotional tribute to the late actor, who died aged 34 in June 2020.

'Pavitra Rishta' stars Ankita and Usha Nadkarni were seen gracing the show 'DID Super Moms' as guests for 'Pavitra Rishta Special Episode'.

Contestants put their best foot forward during the shoot. However, one contestant named Sadhna and her choreographer Bhaarat's performance to the song 'Yaadein Yaad Aati Hai' from the 2001 film 'Yaadein', caught everyone's attention.

The performance was a tribute to the late actor. The musical act honoured the struggles and successful journey of Rajput's life which left everyone on the set emotional.

A teary-eyed Ankita called it a "very emotional act".

She added: "The day, Sushant left us, I believe we have all remembered him more. I am very proud of the work he has done. In my opinion, he has put in a lot more effort than anyone else I've seen in my entire life.

"In the beginning, I had no idea what acting was all about. It would not have been possible for me to be what I am today without Sushant, he was my guru. I wish him happiness wherever he is, God bless him," said the actor.

'DID Super Moms' airs on Zee TV. IANS

