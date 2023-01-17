Sushant Singh Rajput's beloved pet Fudge dies, fans say 'united in heaven' with some adorable photos

ANI

Mumbai, January 17

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's beloved pet dog, Fudge, died early Tuesday.

Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures of Fudge, with the 'Kai Po Che' actor and announced the heartbreaking news.

"So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory... will follow soon! Till then... so heart broken," she tweeted.

So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔 pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023

Soon after she shared the news, Sushant's fans took to the thread and offered heartfelt condolences to the family.

"R.I.P. FUDGE Nothing to say ..this is very heart breaking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever... Sushant Lived InDMomen," a fan commented.

R.I.P. FUDGE 🙏🏻🥺♥️

Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever...

Sushant Lived InDMoment ♥️💫 pic.twitter.com/gUb925Zm0r — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury( SSRF) (@MadhumitaroyC) January 17, 2023

RIP FUDGE 💔 pic.twitter.com/yXGEhSOhqH — JUSTICE4SSR Eppur si muove (@justice4_ssr) January 16, 2023

Dear Priyanka, this is heartbreaking to hear 💔 😢

Om Shanti 🙏

Just earlier today had posted some pics of #SushantSinghRajput with his beloved #Fudge pic.twitter.com/HkJ5PRFDeO — Tandav (@tandav29257392) January 16, 2023

A fan wrote, "This is so heartbreaking Hope you both are united forever together in heaven."

"I am saddened to come to know this. I can only imagine how heartbreaking it is for you all.. even for us. Fudge was a receiver and giver of SSRs pure love. Another part of his life leaves us," another fan wrote.

The heartbreaking news came a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary on January 21.

The actor was found dead at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a lot of controversies.

Soon after his demise, the 'Chhichhore' actor's adorable photos and videos with Fudge had surfaced online.

#sushant singh rajput