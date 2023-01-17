Sushant Singh Rajput's beloved pet Fudge dies, fans say 'united in heaven' with some adorable photos

ANI
Mumbai, January 17
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's beloved pet dog, Fudge, died early Tuesday.
Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures of Fudge, with the 'Kai Po Che' actor and announced the heartbreaking news.
"So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory... will follow soon! Till then... so heart broken," she tweeted.
So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔 pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV— Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023
Soon after she shared the news, Sushant's fans took to the thread and offered heartfelt condolences to the family.
"R.I.P. FUDGE Nothing to say ..this is very heart breaking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever... Sushant Lived InDMomen," a fan commented.
R.I.P. FUDGE 🙏🏻🥺♥️— Madhumita Roy Chowdhury( SSRF) (@MadhumitaroyC) January 17, 2023
Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever...
Sushant Lived InDMoment ♥️💫 pic.twitter.com/gUb925Zm0r
RIP FUDGE 💔 pic.twitter.com/yXGEhSOhqH— JUSTICE4SSR Eppur si muove (@justice4_ssr) January 16, 2023
Dear Priyanka, this is heartbreaking to hear 💔 😢— Tandav (@tandav29257392) January 16, 2023
Om Shanti 🙏
Just earlier today had posted some pics of #SushantSinghRajput with his beloved #Fudge pic.twitter.com/HkJ5PRFDeO
💔😢Fudge 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/VoeBJQxSUg— ꧁༺ȶǟռʊȶօօʀ(𝓚𝓞𝓚𝓞) ☬༒꧂ Parody (@Tanutoor85) January 16, 2023
Fudge💔 OM SHANTI 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vdMeEtHTH6— Sandy SR (@SandySR64457040) January 16, 2023
A fan wrote, "This is so heartbreaking Hope you both are united forever together in heaven."
"I am saddened to come to know this. I can only imagine how heartbreaking it is for you all.. even for us. Fudge was a receiver and giver of SSRs pure love. Another part of his life leaves us," another fan wrote.
The heartbreaking news came a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary on January 21.
The actor was found dead at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a lot of controversies.
Soon after his demise, the 'Chhichhore' actor's adorable photos and videos with Fudge had surfaced online.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM orders closure of liquor factory in Ferozepur's Zira
The liquor factory was allegedly causing serious damage to u...
JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019
Shah said party won many state assembly polls under Nadda
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role
'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...
21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia
Chopra's car crossed to the wrong side of the road into the ...
BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor
BJP’s Kanwarjit Singh Rana beats AAP's Taruna Mehta to becom...