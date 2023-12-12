 Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian death case: Mumbai police form SIT probe : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian death case: Mumbai police form SIT probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian death case: Mumbai police form SIT probe

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal will supervise the probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian death case: Mumbai police form SIT probe

Late celebrity manager Disha Salian. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, December 12

Mumbai Police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Disha Salian, the ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

"Mumbai Police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Disha Salian death case. Malvani police station senior inspector Chimaji Adhav will investigate the case," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal will supervise the probe, he added.

Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020, police had said.

The death of Salian triggered political mudslinging in the state with the BJP, then in the opposition, accusing the erstwhile MVA government of hushing up the matter.

In last year's winter session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who belongs to BJP, had said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe Salian's death.

Some leaders have alleged Salian was murdered and sought to drag the name of MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, into the case.

Notably, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar last week said several leaders had been demanding for long that an SIT be formed in the case. Prasad Lad, another BJP MLC, had said an SIT would clear all doubts (about Salian's case).

Asked if an SIT probe has been ordered into Salian's death, Uddhav Thackeray told reporters that he didn't have any official information about such an order.

"If anything official comes out, then that day we will reveal the information with us about them. If they level false allegations against us, then we will bring out the true information against them," the Sena (UBT) leader said without naming anyone.

#Mumbai #Sushant Singh Rajput


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

2
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

3
Punjab

Centre rejects Punjab's request for Rs 1,837 cr loan for 103 projects

4
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

5
J & K

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Bobby Deol speaks out on marital rape scene in 'Animal', defends his intense portrayal

7
Punjab

Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested

8
Rajasthan

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

10
Punjab

Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

Don't Miss

View All
Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Top News

First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma picked as next Rajasthan chief minister

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu Cabinet

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government

In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

The proposed official amendment will restore CEC, EC salary ...

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...

CBSE announces date sheet for class 10, 12 Board exams; details inside

CBSE announces date sheet for classes 10, 12 Board exams; details inside

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 1...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Punjab International Trade Expo witnesses footfall of 3.35L visitors this year

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in Jan

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Attack on maid: Read what action Kharar police took against pitbulls' owner

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Chandigarh philanthropist Brij Khanna passes away at 91

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Over 20 booked on assault, attempt-to-murder charges

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing