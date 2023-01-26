Sushmita Mukherjee from ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ injured during shoot

Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai was launched on January 23. While filming, Sushmita Mukherjee, who plays saas Rekha, recently met with an accident. The skilled performer completed her scenes even though she was in a wheelchair!

She says, “Unfortunately, I was hurt on the first day of the shoot on December 23, so I returned on the 18th day. I was determined to keep working even after the accident since I’m a theatre artist, and the maxim for theatre performers is that the play must go on no matter what. My producer and director wanted me to stay despite my request to keep a substitute because I was seriously hurt. But since they requested me to stay, it was a great obligation for me to accomplish this.”