Sushmita Mukherjee from ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ injured during shoot

Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai was launched on January 23. While filming, Sushmita Mukherjee, who plays saas Rekha, recently met with an accident. The skilled performer completed her scenes even though she was in a wheelchair!
She says, “Unfortunately, I was hurt on the first day of the shoot on December 23, so I returned on the 18th day. I was determined to keep working even after the accident since I’m a theatre artist, and the maxim for theatre performers is that the play must go on no matter what. My producer and director wanted me to stay despite my request to keep a substitute because I was seriously hurt. But since they requested me to stay, it was a great obligation for me to accomplish this.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurls the flag at Bath...