Sushmita Mukherjee returns to the small screen

Veteran actress Sushmita Mukherjee is set to make a comeback on TV after a gap of three years with the new show Dosti Anokhi. The actress is all set to impress the audience once again as she dons the role of Kusum Mishra, a warm, grounded and affectionate housewife, whose world revolves around her soulmate, Jagannath, and her kids. About her comeback, Sushmita says, “Returning to television is like homecoming and the feeling is always great. I am glad to make a comeback to the small screen with Dosti Anokhi, as it narrates a heartwarming and unique bond of friendship between two endearing, yet opposite personalities.”

She adds, “When I heard the story and about all the characters, I was in awe and it brought about a happy vibe; that’s exactly what the story will do once you watch it. My character, Kusum, is an affectionate and down-to-earth elderly woman, who has dedicated her entire life towards her family.”