Sushmita Mukherjee’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ completed 50 episodes

Star Bharat’s show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai has completed 50 episodes, marking a milestone in the dramedy genre on Indian television. The show, which premiered on January 23, 2023, has received an overwhelming response from the audience for its unique concept and entertaining storyline.

Sushmita Mukherjee, who plays the saas, shares, “I’m happy that the show has completed 50 episodes already. It feels like it was yesterday when we started shooting. We never imagined that the show will receive so much love, as this is a very different genre unlike other daily soaps. The show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai has different characters, which makes the show a complete package.”